Nearly 10 million pounds of fully-cooked chicken and meat products were recalled due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but a finished product containing fully-cooked chicken tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which is a bacteria that can cause severe food poisoning or pregnancy complications, according to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

On October 10, the recall list was updated with additional products, including:

HEB Chicken Broccoli & Rice Casserole

HEB Texas Ranch Chicken Casserole

HEB Texas Ranch Style Chicken with Ranchero Beans & Mexican Style Rice

Trader Joe’s Lemon Chicken & Arugula Salad

Trader Joe’s Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap

Trader Joe’s Turkey Club Wrap

Fresh Express® Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls

Fresh Express® Santa Fe Style Salad Bowls

Little Salad Bar® Santa Fe Style Salad Bowls

Little Salad Bar® Chicken Caesar Salad (6.3-oz. bowl)

Marketside® Caesar Salad With Chicken

Marketside® Santa Fe Style Salad With Chicken

Marketside® Caesar Salad With Chicken (12-oz. bowl)

Marketside® Southwest Style Salad with Chicken (11.75-oz. bowl)

HMS Chicken Alfredo

The recall was announced by BrucePac, which is a company based in Oklahoma that manufactures pre-cooked meat and poultry products.

BrucePac is a major supplier of pre-cooked chicken and meat ingredients for products that are sold at stores like Trader Joe’s, HEB, and Walmart, including salad bowls, wraps, casseroles, and more.

BrucePac also supplies pre-cooked meat and poultry for restaurants, institutions, other establishments, and distributors nationwide, according to the recall.

The recalled meat and poultry products were produced from June 19, 2024 to October 8, 2024. The products bear establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205” inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

The list of recalled food items will likely expand as retailers make their own announcements. Health officials are urging people to “check back frequently as additional products could be added.”

Source: BrucePac Recalls Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination