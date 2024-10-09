The FDA announced a Class 1 recall for eggs that were supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms after 65 people in 9 states got Salmonella.

The recall was originally announced on September 6, after health officials confirmed that eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms were linked to a Salmonella outbreak from May 23 through August 10, 2024.

On September 30, the FDA upgraded it to a Class 1 recall, which is the highest-level recall that is reserved for products that “will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

No deaths were reported, but at least 24 people were hospitalized due to a severe Salmonella illness, according to the CDC. The strain of Salmonella in the outbreak is resistant to some commonly-used antibiotics, which can make treatment challenging.

Milo’s Poultry Farms voluntarily recalled all egg types, sizes, and expiration dates. They were sold under the following brand-names:

Milo’s Poultry Farms

M&E Family Farms

Tony’s Fresh Market

Happy Quackers Farm (duck eggs in 12-count cartons)

Milo’s Poultry Farms is based in Wisconsin, where most of the victims got sick. At least 42 people were sickened in Wisconsin, but the eggs were distributed to other states.

Illnesses were reported in 9 states, including: California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Health officials are urging customers to contact a health care provider as soon as possible if you develop symptoms of Salmonella after eating these recalled eggs, such as stomach cramps, diarrhea (may be bloody), fever, vomiting, unable to keep liquids down, or dehydration.

Source: FDA upgrades recall of eggs linked to salmonella to ‘serious’ health risks or ‘death’