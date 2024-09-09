Milo’s Poultry Farm has announced a recall for eggs that were linked to a Salmonella outbreak in multiple states.

The recalled eggs were labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms” or “Tony’s Fresh Market,” including all carton sizes, egg types (such as organic or cage-free), and expiration dates.

Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores, restaurants, and foodservice distributors, but illnesses have been reported in at least 9 states.

At least 65 people were infected with Salmonella since May 2024, including 24 people who were hospitalized due to a severe illness. No deaths were reported.

Illnesses have been reported in California (2), Utah (1), Colorado (1), Minnesota (3), Iowa (2), Wisconsin (42), Illinois (11), Michigan (2), and Virginia (1).

The outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses, according to the CDC, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported.

Investigators also warned that many of the illnesses involved restaurants where multiple people fell ill.

Another problem is that the strain of Salmonella is resistant to some commonly-used antibiotics, such as nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin. Most people who are infected with Salmonella recover without antibiotics, but if antibiotics are needed, sick people may be difficult to treat and may require a different antibiotic choice.

Health officials are warning restaurants and consumers not to eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs.

