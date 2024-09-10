Cantaloupe Recalled in 5 States for Salmonella Risk

Eagle Produce LLC has recalled whole cantaloupe under the “KANDY” brand-name due to a risk of Salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 224 cases of whole cantaloupe that were sold at retail supermarkets in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia between August 13 and August 17, 2024.

The whole cantaloupes can be identified by a red and white sticker with “KANDY” across the top, UPC Code 4050, and Lot Code 846468.

No illnesses have been linked to the recalled cantaloupes.

The recall was initiated as a result of routine testing by health officials in Michigan, which revealed the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe that were collected from a retail store.

Eagle Produce LLC also recalled nearly 6,500 cases of whole cantaloupe back in September 2023 after a cantaloupe tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can be serious and sometimes fatal, especially for young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. There is also a risk for more serious complications, including bloodstream infections or death.

Customers who may have purchased these cantaloupes are urged not to consume the products and dispose of them. Contact a healthcare provider if you are concerned about an illness.

Source: Eagle Produce LLC Recalls Whole Cantaloupe Because of Possible Health Risk

