Kohl’s has been sued by a woman from Wisconsin who claims that she was burned by a defective pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Yashira P., a resident of Milwaukee who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on May 30, 2021.

The accident specifically involved an Instant Pot ULTRA Pressure Cooker (specifically the “ULTRA 60” model), which was sold by Kohl’s and imported by Midea America Corp.

According to her lawsuit, she was burned as a direct result of the pressure cooker’s lid opening when the unit was still pressurized, which allowed the scalding-hot contents to be ejected onto her body.

She claims that the Instant Pot ULTRA 60 was defective because the “safety” features failed to prevent the lid from opening while the pressure cooker was still in use.

The defendants include Kohl’s and Midea America Corp. The lawsuit also names the Instant Pot’s original designer, Instant Brands, Inc., but the company is currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings.

In recent years, hundreds of lawsuits have been filed by people who were burned by pressure cookers. These lawsuits involve many manufacturers and different types of pressure cookers, but they all make similar accusations involving defective safety features in the lid.

The manufacturers are accused of advertising pressure cookers with built-in safety features that supposedly lock the lid until it is safe to open.

Tragically, hundreds of people have been burned when they were able to remove the lid before it was safe, or the lid suddenly blew off the pot and ejected scalding-hot food onto people standing nearby.

The Instant Pot ULTRA Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on May 15, 2024 in the State of Wisconsin Circuit Court (Milwaukee County) — Case Number 2024CV003921.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Wisconsin Lawsuit Alleging Injuries Caused by an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker