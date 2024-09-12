The FDA has expanded a recall for more apple juice that contains high levels of inorganic arsenic, a toxic heavy metal that is especially harmful to kids.

The recall involves 100% Apple Juice products that were sold nationwide at stores like Walmart, Walgreens, ALDI, BJ’s Wholesale, Dollar General, and others.

The apple juice was sold under various brand-names, including Market Basket, Nice!, Wellsley Farms, Urban Meadow, Nature’s Nectar, Weis and Clover Valley.

The original recall was issued in August 2024 by Refresco Beverages, and included 9,535 cases of Great Value 100% Apple Juice products from Walmart.

On September 9, the recall was expanded to include another 133,500 cases of apple juice. The products were sold nationwide at Walmart and other stores under multiple brand-names, according to the FDA.

No illnesses were reported, but the recalled apple juice “contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in guidance to industry,” according to the FDA.

Source: Apple juice recall expands to products sold at Aldi, BJ’s, Walgreens due to elevated arsenic levels