Bestway has recalled about 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps that can overheat and cause the plastic housing to catch on fire.

The spa pumps were linked to at least 3 fires, including a house fire in January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri, that tragically caused a death.

Another fire involving a spa pump resulted in “significant property damage,” according to the recall. Another 7 incidents are being investigated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled spa pumps were included with inflatable hot tub liners that were sold under brand-names like SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force. The pumps could have also been sold individually.

The pumps were sold from May 2021 through May 2024 at stores nationwide, including Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, QVC, Rural King, Spreetail and others.

This recall only includes AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pump model numbers P05332, P05339, P05711, P05807, P07000, P07001, P05511, P07034, and P07572. “Bestway” and the model number are printed on the label on the side or back of the spa pump.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled spa pumps, and contact Bestway for a free replacement spa pump or a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps, or $189 for HydroJet spa pumps.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit the recall website at https://bestwayusa.com/recall-and-safety.

Source: About 866,000 AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pumps Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; One Death Reported; Manufactured by Bestway and Sold with SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force Spa Liners