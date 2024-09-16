Toy Fort Kits Recalled for Deadly Battery Ingestion Hazard

Intellio Toys has recalled about 12,400 Bright Builder Fort Kits due to a safety hazard involving the battery-operated toy flashlights.

The recalled fort kits were sold with a package that contains 5 tiny flashlights. Each flashlight has button-cell batteries in a compartment that children can easily open without a screwdriver or other tool.

Button-cell batteries, also called “button batteries” or “coin-cell batteries,” can cause serious injuries or death if they are swallowed.

This is why there are mandatory federal regulations for battery-operated toys that require the use of a screwdriver or other common household tool to open a button-cell battery compartment.

Intellio Toys said it received 1 reports of the batteries coming out of the flashlight while it was being handled. No injuries were reported.

The recalled fort kits were sold on Amazon.com and Intelliotoys.com from December 2022 through August 2024.

Intellio Toys is urging customers to immediately stop using the flashlights in the fort kits, keep them away from children, and contact the company for instructions on how to get a $10 or $15 refund.

For more information, visit the Intellio Toys website at https://intelliotoys.com/pages/recall-information or email recall@intelliotoys.com.

Source: Intellio Toys Recalls Bright Builder Fort Kits Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys