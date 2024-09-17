A woman who claims that she was seriously burned by a defective pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against the retailer Aldi, Inc.

The plaintiff, Jahsheia G., is a resident of Ruston, Louisiana, who was injured by an ALDI Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker that was allegedly defective and “unreasonably dangerous.”

The incident occurred on February 21, 2023, while she was using the pressure cooker normally to make food. She and her partner were burned as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot,” according to her lawsuit.

When the lid opened, the scalding-hot contents were forcefully ejected out of the pot and onto the plaintiff and her partner, resulting in painful burns and scalds.

Her lawsuit is seeking damages for her “significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, wage loss, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.”

The lawsuit also accuses Aldi of selling a pressure cooker that was defective because the “safety” features did not keep her safe.

Instead, she claims it “failed to…prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized,” which placed her, her partner, her family, and similar consumers in danger.

Aldi and many other retailers and manufacturers are facing more than 700 pressure cooker lawsuits involving people who were burned, according to the law firm representing the plaintiff and others like her.

In recent years, more than 1 million pressure cookers have been recalled due to defective safety features that failed to lock the lid, resulting in an explosion of scalding-hot food when the lid opened.

Her ALDI Ambiano Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on February 14, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana — Case Number 3:24-cv-00212-TAD-KDM.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Aldi, INC., Over Injuries Suffered by Pressure Cooker