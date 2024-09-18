High Chairs Sold On Amazon Recalled for Baby Safety Hazards

Thousands of high chairs that were sold exclusively on Amazon.com in early 2024 have been recalled due to multiple safety hazards.

The recall involves about 4,760 MJKSARE high chairs (Model H-601) that were sold on Amazon.com from February 2024 to March 2024.

No injuries were reported, but the high chairs violate several mandatory regulations in the federal safety standard for high chairs.

Babies can get trapped if they slip out of the leg openings, which is particularly dangerous if their head gets stuck. The tray can also disengage and allow a baby to fall out of the high chair.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

“The leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.”

The recall was announced by the China-based manufacturer TONAGO, and the importer Worldwide Windows, Inc., of China. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers should immediately stop using the high chair, and contact TONGAO for instructions on how to dispose of the chair and receive a full refund.

Source: MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com