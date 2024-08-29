Walmart issued a recall for about 9,500 cases of Great Value® Apple Juice due to high levels of arsenic.

The recall involves Walmart’s store-brand Great Value® Apple Juice (100% Juice) that was sold in 8-oz plastic bottles in a 6-pack.

The packages are marked with UPC 0-78742-29655-5 and Best-If-Used-By “DEC2824 CT89-6” (December 28, 2024).

The apple juice tested positive for inorganic arsenic levels at 13.2 parts per billion (ppb), which is above the industry standard of 10 ppb, according to the FDA warning.

The apple juice was sold at Walmart stores in 25 states, including: labama, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Inorganic arsenic is a toxic heavy metal that occurs naturally in some soils. Arsenic can also get into apple fruits as a result of past used of arsenic-based pesticides on the land where apple trees are grown.

In children, prolonged exposure to arsenic is linked to health problems in nearly every part of the body, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Source: Walmart Apple Juice Recall for High Levels of Arsenic