IKEA Recalls 1,600 Power Banks for Fire Hazard

IKEA recalled more than 1,600 VARMFRONT Power Banks that can catch on fire.

The problem is that the lithium-ion battery inside the power banks can overheat, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

No injuries were reported, but IKEA said it received 3 reports of incidents globally.

The recall involves VARMFRONT Power Banks (blue color) with model numbers E2037 and E2038. The model number can be found on the back of the power banks at the top.

They were sold nationwide at IKEA stores and online between July 2023 and March 2024 for between $17 and $30. About 1,600 were sold in the U.S. and another 1,690 power banks were sold in Canada.

IKEA customers can return the power banks to any IKEA store for a free exchange or a full refund, no receipt necessary.

Source: IKEA Recalls VARMFRONT Power Banks Due to Fire Hazard