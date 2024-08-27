Ace Hardware Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Toys for Injury Hazard

Shawshank LEDz has recalled about 9,600 squeeze plush ball toys after a child needed medical attention.

The toys contain liquid and glitter inside a thick membrane. If the membrane pops, the glittery water can squirt into a child’s eyes, face, and body, which poses an injury hazard.

There were two reports of incidents. One incident involved a child having their eyes flushed out by a medical professional to remove glitter, according to the recall.

The toys were sold exclusively at Ace Hardware Stores nationwide from March 2024 through July 2024 for about $5.

The recall involves the Monster Squeezable (model number 702053 and UPC code 810447020536) and Easter Squeezable (model number 768152 and UPC code 810067681520) designs of the toys.

The manufacturer is urging customers to immediately stop using the toys, take them away from children, and return them to the Ace Hardware store where they were purchased for a $5 cash refund.

Source: Shawshank LEDz Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Ace Hardware

