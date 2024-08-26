A woman who was burned while using a pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against the retailer, ALDI Inc.

The lawsuit was filed by Iglesias S., a woman from Dallas, Texas who claims that she was seriously burned in April 2022 while using an ALDI Ambiano 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker.

According to her lawsuit, the pressure cooker was “dangerously defective” because the safety features failed to lock the lid.

She claims that she was burned due to the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot.” When the lid blew off, the scalding-hot contents were ejected out.

Her lawsuit accuses ALDI of misleading consumers about the safety features of the Ambiano Pressure Cooker, specifically the float valve, pressure regulator, and lid position sensor.

The pressure cooker lawsuit was filed against ALDI Inc. on April 8, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas (Dallas Division) — Case Number 3:24-cv-00855-K.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Additional Lawsuit Against ALDI, Inc. for Pressure Cooker Injuries