BJ's Gazebos Recalled for Roof Panels Flying Off in High Winds

BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled about 32,500 Berkley Jensen Gazebos due to a serious safety hazard in high winds.

The roof panels on the gazebos can dislodge and fly off in windy conditions, which poses an injury hazard.

One person reported a minor injury when they were hit by a roof panel. There were at least 137 reports of the panels dislodging from the gazebo’s roof, according to BJ’s Wholesale Club.

The gazebos were sold nationwide at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores and online at www.bjs.com from October 2020 through May 2022.

The recall only involves Berkley Jensen® cedar hard-topped gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008100, A102011920, and A102011902, sold between October 20, 2020 through May 30, 2022.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled gazebos, stay away from them, and request a free repair kit (shipping included) to secure the roof panels.

Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Gazebos Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)