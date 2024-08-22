The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an Emergency Order suspending the use of all pesticide products containing Dimethyl Tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA), also known as Dacthal, due to the safety risks to babies.

The EPA is concerned that pregnant women who are exposed to DCPA could experience changes to fetal thyroid hormone levels, which could cause serious health problems when the infant is born.

Some of the health risks to babies include low birth weight, impaired brain development, decreased IQ, impaired motor skills, irreversible and lifelong disabilities, and more.

The risk of exposure to DCPA remains for 25 days after it is sprayed on crops and fields, according to the EPA. There is also a risk of exposure when DCPA drifts onto nearby homes or fields.

“DCPA is so dangerous that it needs to be removed from the market immediately, said Michal Freedhoff, the EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety.

He said, “In this case, pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems.”

Dimethyl Tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA), also known as Dacthal®, was formerly registered for agricultural and non-agricultural uses. The primary crops included broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and onions. It was also used on turf, golf courses and athletic fields.

Effective immediately, no pesticide products containing DCPA are allowed to be used, distributed, sold, offered for sale, held, shipped, delivered, or received, according to the EPA.

Source: Pesticides; Emergency Order Suspending the Registrations of All Pesticide Products Containing Dimethyl Tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA)

