Safety officials are warning parents about the deadly hazards of certain infant cradle swings that were sold on Amazon.com by manufacturers based in China.

Parents and caregivers should “immediately stop using DNYSYSJ and OUKANING cradle swings because they pose suffocation and fall hazards for infants,” according to the warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

One infant death in 2021 was reported as occurring in a cradle swing with a similar design, including a similar sleeping pad and harness.

“The 3-month-old infant was sleeping in the cradle swing and then found unresponsive,” according to the CPSC warning.

The swings pose a suffocation risk due to the folds of the segmented sleeping pad, and due to the thickness of the sleeping pad.

The swing also poses a fall hazard because the sides are too low to contain the infant above the thick sleeping pad.

Other safety hazards were also noted in the warning, including problems with the occupant restraint system and unintentional folding.

The CPSC said the manufacturers, both based in China, have refused to recall the infant swings or offer a remedy to consumers.

“CPSC urges consumers to stop using the cradle swings immediately and dispose of them. Do not sell or give away these hazardous cradle swings.”

