Trader Joe's Recalls 653,000 Mango Tangerine Candles for Burn Hazard

Trader Joe’s has recalled about 653,000 Mango Tangerine Scented Candles after people were burned.

The problem is that the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax, causing a larger-than-expected flame, which poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

Trader Joe’s said it received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles, including 3 reports of minor property damage and 2 reports of minor burns.

The recall involves Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles, which came in a 5.7-oz. tin with a white candle wax, white cotton wick, and SKU 56879 printed on the bottom of the tin container.

They were sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide in June 2024 for about $4.

Trader Joe’s is urging customers to immediately stop using the candles. The candles can be returned to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4.

Customers can also submit a photo of the candle and fill out the Product Feedback Form online for a $4 gift card by visiting https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback.

Source: Trader Joe’s Company Recalls Mango Tangerine Scented Candles Due to Fire Hazard

