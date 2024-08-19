ALDI Recalls 28,000 Ambiano Coffee Makers for Burn Hazard

ALDI has recalled about 28,000 Ambiano Single-Serve Coffee Makers due to a burn hazard.

The problem is that hot water can be expelled from the top of the machine. ALDI received 25 reports of the recalled coffee makers expelling hot water, including 3 reports of people who were burned.

The recall involves Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Makers in gray, blue, pink, and purple colors, with Model Numbers 708924 or 708925. The model number can be found on a label on the bottom of the machine.

They were sold at Aldi grocery stores in 38 states and D.C. from July 2023 through September 2023 for about $50.

ALDI is asking customers to immediately stop using the recalled coffee makers. The machines can be returned to any ALDI for a full cash refund of $49.99, plus applicable sales tax.

Alternatively, customers can get a $75 ALDI electronic gift card when they visit https://www.recallrtr.com/aldicoffeemaker, register the recalled coffee maker, and follow instructions for how to make the product inoperable and upload photos.

