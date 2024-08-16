iFIT Recalls 54,400 ProForm Dumbbell Sets for Injury Hazard

iFIT has recalled about 54,400 ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Sets due to a risk of impact injuries.

The problem is that the weight plates can dislodge from the handle and fall off during use, which poses an impact injury hazard.

iFIT said it received 8 reports of the weight plates dislodging during use. Three of these incidents resulted in injuries, including bruises (contusions) and scrapes (abrasions).

The recall involves ProForm Rapid Strike 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbell Sets with model PAMSDB20. The model number is printed on a sticker under the lip at the base of the molded tray.

The dumbbell sets were sold at ProForm.com, Amazon.com, DicksSportingGoods.com, Lowes.com and Walmart.com from February 2021 through May 2024 for about $350.

iFIT is urging customers to immediately stop using the dumbbells and contact the company to get a free repair, in the form of a replacement molded tray. For more information, visit https://www.proform.com/safety-recalls.

Source: iFIT Recalls ProForm 50 LB Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Injury Hazard