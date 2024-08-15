A woman from Texas who was burned by a pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com and the manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed by Maria L., a woman from San Antonio who bought the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker online from Amazon.com on August 26, 2022.

On or about September 11, 2022, she suffered serious and substantial burn injuries when she was able to open the lid on her Instant Pot while it was still under pressure, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff.”

According to the lawsuit, she blames her burn injuries on the failure of the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker’s supposed “safety mechanisms,” which failed to keep her safe while using the product.

The defendants include the online retailers Amazon.com Inc. and the kitchen appliance producer Midea America Corporation.

Instant Brands Inc., another manufacturer of the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, is currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Amazon Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 6, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (San Antonio Division) — Case 5:24-cv-00864.