A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed against Tristar Products by a man who was burned by a Power Pressure Cooker XL.

The plaintiff is Vincent T. W., a man from Sarasota, Florida, who claims that he was seriously burned on March 28, 2020 when he opened the lid on his Power Pressure Cooker XL.

According to his lawsuit, he was able to easily twist open the lid when there was still pressure trapped inside the unit, which resulted in scalding-hot food, liquid, and steam being ejected out of the unit.

He claims that the pressure cooker is defective because the “Built In Safety Features” might not lock the lid until it is safe to open.

His lawsuit quotes the Owner’s Manual accompanying each Power Pressure Cooker XL regarding “Built-In Safety Features,” such as:

“Lid Safety Device: Prevents pressure build-up if the lid is not closed properly and prevents the lid from opening until all of the pressure is released.

The lawsuit also quotes several YouTube videos where Tristar makes statements, such as “The lid on the Power Pressure Cooker XL can only come off if there’s no pressure left inside the pot.”

Instead, he claims that Power XL Pressure Cookers are defectively designed because the safety features “failed to properly function as to prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized,” according to the lawsuit.

The Power Pressure Cooker XL Lawsuit was filed against Tristar Products Inc. on March 15, 2024 in the Circuit Court of the Twelfth Judicial District (Sarasota County, Florida) — Filing #194123928.

Source: Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit Against Tristar Products, Inc. in Florida Circuit Court Due to Power Pressure Cooker XL Injuries