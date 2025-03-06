Canyon Speedmax CF Triathlon Bikes Recalled for Safety Risk

Canyon Bicycles USA has recalled about 1,400 Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles due to an injury risk.

The recall involves Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles (R41 / R073) fitted with the V21 Aerostem. The problem is that the V21 Aerostem fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack or break.

Canyon said it “discovered a safety issue in the fork steerer tube” and is urging customers to immediately stop using the bicycles due to a risk of serious injuries, explaining:

“It is possible that after a severe impact or high load situation, like hitting a pothole at speed, the fork steerer tube could crack or break. This could lead to the cockpit becoming detached and cause a loss of control and potential injury to the user.”

The recalled bicycles were sold at Canyon.com from May 2017 through July 2024 for between $4,000 and $5,000.

Consumers should contact a Canyon Authorized Service Parter to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The repair will include removal and inspection of the fork steerer tube, a fork replacement (if needed) and preventative reinforcement of the clamping area of the fork steerer tube.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.canyon.com/en-us/customer-service/repair-spares-warranty/speedmax-cf.html.

Source: Canyon Bicycles USA Recalls Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

