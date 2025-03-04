AutoBelay Climbing Devices Recalled After Broken Leg Reported

Head Rush Technologies has recalled hundreds of TRUBLUE iQ and TRUBLUE iQ+ Auto Belays.

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Auto belay devices are used in rock climbing. They allow a person to climb indoor routes on a top rope without a human partner belaying from below.

The device is mounted to a fixed position at the top of the route. When the climber falls or leans back to descend, the auto belay is supposed to smoothly lower the climber to the ground.

If a climbing rope fails to retract into the auto belay device, there will be a lot of slack in the rope as a climber ascends. If the climber falls when the rope is not taut, the auto belay device will not stop their fall.

According to the Safety Alert:

“When auto belay device retraction becomes impaired, there is increased risk of a fall from height if a user begins climbing and the device is not taking up slack in the webbing safety line as they progress up the climbing attraction.”

Head Rush Technologies said it received 109 reports of incidents of slow retraction, including one injury involving the auto belay not retracting, resulting in a fractured leg.

The recall involves the following auto belay devices:

TRUBLUE iQ LT (Serial Numbers iQ0041591 through iQ0044486)

TRUBLUE iQ+LT (Serial Numbers iQP000401 through iQP000422)

TRUBLUE iQ XL (Serial Numbers iQXL01283 through iQXL03425)

TRUBLUE iQ+XL (Serial Numbers iQXLP0104 through iQXLP0215)

They were sold at www.headrushtech.com from May 2023 through December 2024 for between $2,800 to $4,600.

Head Rush Technologies is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled auto belay devices and remove them from service.

Then contact your Head Rush Technologies authorized service center for shipping, installation of updated parts, and return at no cost to you.

Source: Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ and TRUBLUE iQ+ Auto Belays Due to Fall Hazard