Best Buy has been sued by a woman who was severely burned by a now-recalled pressure cooker that blew up when she opened the lid.

The lawsuit was filed by Nierra R., a woman from Baltimore, Maryland, who was burned by a pressure cooker on September 5, 2022, as a result of being able to open the lid when the unit was still pressurized.

She was burned by an Insignia 6-Qt. Multi-Function Pressure Cooker (Model Number NS-MC60SS9) that she purchased at Best Buy.

This same model of pressure cooker was recalled on October 26, 2023, after “31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries, some of which involved reports of second-degree and severe burns.”

She claims that it failed to properly function because the “safety features” did not lock the lid or prevent it from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.

Her lawsuit claims that the pressure cooker was “unreasonably dangerous” because her simple attempt to open the lid on the product “resulted in significant and painful bodily injuries.”

The Best Buy Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed against Best Buy Co., Inc., a Minnesota corporation, on February 5, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota — Case Number 0:25-cv-00441.