Ascent Consumer Products Inc. has recalled one lot of SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System due to a risk of infection.

No infections were reported, but a bottle of SinuCleanse Nasal Wash tested positive for S. aureus, which is a type of Staph bacteria.

Staph infections can be very serious, life-threatening, or deadly, especially if they are antibiotic-resistant.

People who use SinuCleanse Nasal Wash that is contaminated with S. aureus can develop blood infections that spread in the body.

Bacteria can enter the bloodstream through nasal tissue that is compromised by inflammation or injuries, which may result in far more serious complications elsewhere in the body:

“Resulting secondary infections may occur, such as endocarditis (infection of the heart’s inner lining), bone and joint infections, splenic abscesses or meningitis, and bacterial sinusitis which may lead to eye tissue infections, vision problems, cranial nerve damage, or meningitis.”

Health officials are urging people not to use SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System with Lot Number 024122661A1 and Expiration Date 12-31-2027.

The product was distributed in January 2025 and sold nationwide at retail stores and online outlets.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problems related to the use of this product. For more information, email at cs@ascentconsumerproducts.com Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm ET.

Source: Ascent Consumer Products Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System Due to Microbial Contamination