Gas Boilers Recalled After 2 Deaths From Carbon Monoxide

Triangle Tube has recalled about 60,000 gas boilers after 2 people died and and dozens of reports of carbon monoxide (CO) leaks.

The recall involves Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem condensing gas boilers.

These products are wall-mounted furnaces that use gas to heat water. The hot water is pumped through a system of pipes inside a home to provide radiant heating.

The problem is that the recalled boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage.

Two deaths were reported, according to the recall:

“In 2015, a 47-year-old woman died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige Solo 175 boiler, and in 2016, an 85-year-old man died from CO poisoning associated with a Prestige SOLO TriMax 175 boiler following a repair.”

Triangle Tube said it also received 25 reports of carbon monoxide leaks from the recalled boilers.

Triangle Tube previously recalled about 63,000 of these boilers in July 2020 after 1 death from carbon monoxide poisoning was reported in 2016, following a repair when the adapter was not reattached.

At the time, Triangle Tube warned: “The vent adapter, which attaches the vent exhaust tube to the boiler, can allow flue gas to escape if not correctly reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair. This would pose a carbon monoxide poisoning hazard to consumers.”

The current recall involves Prestige Solo & Prestige Excellence Condensing Gas Boilers, which were distributed in commerce in the United States between November 2011 and July 2020.

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician.

The repair involves the installation of four screws to attach each adapter to the boiler housing to prevent separation.

While awaiting repair, consumers should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas. Consumers without a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

For more information, visit the Triangle Tube recall website at https://triangletube.com/products/product-recall/.

Source: Triangle Tube Recalls Prestige and Aerco Esteem Gas Boilers Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard; Two Deaths Reported