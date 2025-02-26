OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers Recalled for Fire Hazard

OdorStop has recalled about 13,000 Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that the on-off switch for the heat or ozone can short-circuit, resulting in electrical arcing, which poses a fire hazard.

No incidents were reported. The recall only applies to units purchased from December 2018 through October 2023.

This recall involves OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers with model numbers OSOBSDD2 and OSOBSDD. The model number and OdorStop name are on a label at the bottom of the product.

They were sold online at Amazon.com, Odorstop.com, Lowes.com, Globalindustrial.com and webrestaurantstore.com from December 2018 through October 2023 for between $100 and $130.

OdorStop is urging customers to immediately stop using these products and contact the company for a free repair. You will need to send the product to OdorStop for installation of a new in-line fuse.

Customers can visit https://www.odorstop.com/recall/ to register for a return label, so you can send the product back for repairs.

Source: OdorStop Recalls Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers Due to Fire Hazard