KTM North America has announced a recall for about 21,040 GASGAS and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles in the U.S. because a problem with the rear brake caliper poses a crash hazard and a risk of serious injuries or death due to reduced effectiveness of the braking system.

According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC):

The rear brake caliper can crack or break, reducing the brake system’s effectiveness, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to crash hazard.

The recall covers the 2021 through 2024 model-year off-road bikes that were sold under both GASGAS and Husqvarna brand-names. Another 4,140 off-road bikes were also recalled in Canada. No injuries were reported, but problems with the braking system pose a crash hazard.

The recalled off-road motorcycles were sold at authorized dealers nationwide from September 2020 through June 2023 for about $7,300 to $13,000.

The GASGAS bikes are red with a white GASGAS logo on the shrouds, while the Husqvarna bikes are white, blue, and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on the shrouds. Riders can find their motorcycle’s VIN on the right side of the steering head to check if it is included in the recall.

Dozens of specific models are covered, spanning Husqvarna’s TE, FE, FX, and TX lines and GASGAS’s EC, EX, and MC lines. Riders can look up their VIN directly through Husqvarna’s recall check tool or GASGAS’s recall check tool to see if their specific bike needs the repair.

Consumers should stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized GASGAS or Husqvarna dealer to schedule a free repair.

Dealers will replace the rear brake caliper as part of the fix. Owners can also reach customer service at 888-985-6090, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or visit the “Safety Recall Information” section at the bottom of the GASGAS or Husqvarna websites.

Source: KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard