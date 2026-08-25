Everything Sprouts, LLC has recalled alfalfa sprouts that were sold under the Everything Sprouts® and Calco® brand-names after health officials linked them to an outbreak of E. coli and Salmonella in 14 states.

The recall was announced on August 22, 2026, soon after federal health officials reported the outbreak. In the recall, Everything Sprouts said it issued the recall “because it has the potential to be contaminated with Shiga toxin producing Escherichia coli (STEC) or Salmonella bacteria.”

As of August 21, 2026, at least 55 people have fallen ill in 15 states. Of those, 46 were infected with E. coli, 7 with Salmonella, and 2 people were infected with both. Four out of 55 people with confirmed illnesses had to be hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The first illness began on May 31, 2026, and the most recent reported onset was August 8, 2026.

The outbreak is concentrated in Minnesota, with 21 illnesses confirmed, and Wisconsin, where 17 illnessess have been confirmed. Together, these illnesses account for 38 out of 55 cases. According to the CDC case count data, the remaining 17 illnesses are scattered across 13 states. Futher laboratory testing has also identified 3 serotypes of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in the outbreak (strains O26:H11, O103:H25, and O168:H8) along with Salmonella Agona.

The recall involves 5-oz. containers of alfalfa sprouts and 2 sprout mix cups that were made with the same sprouts:

Everything Sprouts® and Calco® Alfalfa Sprouts, 5 oz containers (also sold in 6/5 oz and 12/5 oz trays)

Everything Sprouts® Crunchy Protein Sprout Mix, 5 oz cups

Everything Sprouts® Zesty Garlic Mix, 5 oz cups

UPC codes: 860014523113, 860014523120, 850079470149

Lot numbers: 222, 223, 225, 226, and 230

According to the recall notice, “the recalled product was distributed by Everything Sprouts from May 27, 2026 to August 21, 2026 to wholesale distributors and to grocery stores located in MN and WI.” Nearly 7 in 10 of the reported illnesses came out of those same 2 states, though single cases have turned up as far away as Florida and Washington. The FDA’s traceback work is ongoing.

The CDC has cautioned that this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, so the true number of sick people could be higher than the official case-count. Consumers who got sick after eating recalled alfalfa sprouts may have legal options. A food poisoning attorney can advise them on their rights.

Source: Outbreak Investigation of Shiga Toxin-producing E. coli & Salmonella: Sprouts (August 2026)