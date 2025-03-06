A lawsuit has been filed by a man from California who claims that a massive recall for finger-amputating Igloo coolers was “entirely inadequate.”

Last month, Igloo recalled about 1.1 million Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers because the tow handle can pinch a person’s fingertips against the cooler, which can cause bone-crushing injuries, cuts, and even amputations.

Igloo said it “received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations,” according to the recall.

Igloo did not offer a refund or replacement for the coolers. Instead, Igloo asked consumers to register to receive a replacement handle kit, which can take up to 4 weeks to arrive. Consumers must try to install the new tow handle themselves.

The lawsuit claims this “remedy that requires consumers to remove the dangerous tow handles and then try to follow instructions regarding how they can themselves try to install replacement handles is inadequate.”

Furthermore, the recall process does not provide a monetary refund option, despite the defective coolers costing between $80 and $140.

The class action is seeking damages and all other relief, including a comprehensive notice program to warn people about the recall.

The lawsuit was filed by Anthony Z., a resident of California who bought a rolling Igloo cooler with a tow handle in September 2023 from a Costco location in California.

His lawsuit was filed on March 5, 2025 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California — Case Number 2:24-cv-01917.

Source: Igloo Must Pay For Finger-Chopping Coolers, Consumer Says