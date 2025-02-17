Igloo Recalls 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers for Finger Amputation Risk

Igloo has recalled more than 1.1 million Igloo® 90-Quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers due to fingertip amputation and crushing injuries on the tow handle.

Igloo received 12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations (cuts) on the coolers.

Igloo warned: “Be aware of pinch points which may occur on or around handles, latches, hinges, lids, and other moving components of the cooler” in a Safety Alert posted to its website.

The coolers were sold nationwide at Costco, Target, Academy, Dick’s, other stores and online from January 2019 through January 2025.

Click here for a complete list of recalled Igloo Coolers.

Igloo is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled coolers and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle. To register for a new handle, visit the recall website at http://www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com/.

For more information, you can also visit the Igloo website at https://www.igloocoolers.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom.

Source: Igloo Recalls More Than One Million 90 Quart Rolling Coolers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Crushing Hazards