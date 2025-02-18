Umarex Airguns Recalls T4E TR50 Air Pistols for Injury Hazard

Umarex USA has recalled about 26,500 air pistols due to an injury hazard when the CO2 cartridge forcefully ejects out of the handle.

Umarex said it received “30 reports of the CO2 cartridge unintentionally ejecting with force,” which resulted in 7 injuries.

The reports included serious injuries like fractured hands, broken fingers and contusions (bruises), according to the recall.

The recall involves T4E (Training for Engagement) TR50 Air Pistols, which are CO2-powered air guns that hold six .50 caliber rounds. They shoot rubber, plastic or powder ball (non-lethal) ammunition.

The recall involves T4E TR50 Air Pistols with model numbers 2292112, 2280182 and 2280199, and serial numbers ranging from 22D226941 through 23C087042.

They also have the “T4E” logo and “TR50” engraved on the left-hand side of the muzzle.

They were sold at Big 5 stores in the Western U.S., Modern Combat Sports in Vista, California, and online at https://mcsus.com/, Amazon.com and Valken.com from May 2022 through July 2023.

Umarex USA is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled air pistols and contact the company for a free replacement. For more information, visit the recall website at http://t4eguns.com/recall or https://www.umarexusa.com/t4e-tr50-recall.

Source: Umarex USA Recalls T4E TR50 Air Pistols Due to Impact Hazard