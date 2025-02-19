NeilMed Pharmaceuticals has recalled about 89,312 bottles of NasoGel Nasal Spray due to a risk of microbial contamination.

The problem was discovered after 11 people complained about an “unpleasant odor” coming from the bottles of NasoGel Nasal Spray.

NeilMed investigated the problem and decided to “conduct a voluntary recall due to a microbial failure found during routine stability testing.”

In other words, the bottles of nasal spray may not be sterile. People who use a contaminated nasal spray could develop an infection, “which may lead to symptoms similar to the flu,” according to NeilMed.

The FDA announced the Class II recall for NasoGel Spray due to “microbial failure,” but no illnesses were reported when the recall was announced.

The recalled bottles of NasoGel Spray were distributed worldwide, including pharmacies and stores in 31 states in the United States: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA, and WI.

Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Walmart are some of the stores where NeilMed NasoGel Nasal Spray may have been sold to consumers.

Consumers can identify the recalled bottles of nasal spray with Lot Numbers NGS751, NGS757 and NGS762 and a UPC Code of 00705928045309. The bottles were shipped after April 2024.

NeilMed is urging customers to check your products and destroy any recalled bottles of NasoGel Spray.

Source: FDA recalls over 89K bottles of nasal spray that may cause ‘adverse’ medical effects during flu season, throw out ASAP