Setsmart has recalled about 22,500 LoGest Climbing Ropes because they can break and cause falls, serious injuries or deaths.

There were 13 reports of the recalled climbing ropes breaking, “including one report of a fall that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury,” according to the warning.

The recalled climbing ropes were sold online on Amazon.com from March 2021 through November 2024 for between $20 and $70.

The ropes were made of hemp, and sold in 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 50 feet lengths. There were two styles of ropes affected by the recall.

LoGest Climbing Rope with Carabiner has a silver “D” ring and a silver climbing carabiner attached.

LoGest Climbing Rope with Heavy-Duty Metal Hook has a blue stripe running through the brown hemp rope and has one end with a black metal hook attached with two silver bolts and nuts.

Consumers are being warned to immediately stop using the climbing ropes, uninstall them, and register to receive a full refund.

For more information, visit the recall website at https://www.logestroperecall.com/.

Source: Setsmart Recalls LoGest Climbing Ropes Due to Fall Hazard