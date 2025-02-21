Super73 Recalls 1,400 E-Bikes After Brake Failures Reported

Super73 has recalled the brakes on about 1,400 Super73 electric bikes that were sold between April and September 2024.

There is a risk of brake failure, which poses a crash and injury hazard, due to a potential loose retaining pin on some of the brake calipers.

There were 21 reports of loose retaining pins and/or brake failure related to the problem, resulting in one minor injury.

The following Super73 e-bike models are being recalled:

Super73 — Z Miami SE (900-00288, 900-00309, 900-00313)

Super73 — Z Adventure Series Core (900-00308)

Super73 is warning people who own these e-bikes to “please stop using it immediately” due to a risk of brake failure:

“A loose retaining pin on the brake calipers can potentially cause the brake pads to be misaligned or drop from the caliper, causing the brakes to become non-functional.”

The recalled e-bikes were sold at the Super73 store in Irvine, California, other bicycle stores nationwide and online at https://Super73.com from April 2024 through September 2024.

Customers can contact Super73 for a free repair kit, which will contain a new retaining pin and up to $50 toward the cost of the professional installation of the new pin.

For more information, you can visit the recall website at https://super73.com/pages/product-recall.

Source: Super73 Recalls Z Miami SE and Z Adventure Core Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards