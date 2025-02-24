Walmart Recalls 18,000 Swagtron E-Scooters After Fire Reported

Walmart has recalled about 17,970 Swagtron electric scooters (“e-scooters”) due to a fire hazard.

Walmart will refund SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters that were sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club since 2019.

The e-scooters have a rechargeable lithium-ion battery located under the deck. This battery “can overheat, smoke, melt and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards, posing a risk of serious injury and death.”

Last year, safety officials warned consumers to stop using these e-scooters after 7 fires were reported, including a fire in November 2023 that caused severe damage to an apartment building in Pennsylvania.

No injuries were reported, but safety officials said they are “also aware of 139 reports of fire or other thermal incidents involving other Swagtron products,” which includes hoverboards and e-skateboards.

Swagton, the e-scooter manufacturer, “has not been responsive” to requests for a recall or other safety information about fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Walmart as the retailer is offering refunds for its customers, but people who bought these scooters from Swagtron or other stores will not be able to get a refund from Walmart or Sam’s club.

Safety officials are warning people who bought these e-scooters to immediately stop using them, cut the throttle cord, and dispose of the e-scooters according to local laws regarding hazardous waste.

Source: Walmart Recalls Swagtron SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters with Lithium-Ion Batteries Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury and Death