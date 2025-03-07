Luv n’ care has recalled about 33,600 Nuby Stroller Fans due to a laceration injury hazard for small children.

The stroller fan’s plastic housing has gaps that are wide enough to allow a small child to get their fingers inside and contact the fan blade.

Luv n’ care said it received 7 reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in 6 laceration injuries (cuts).

The recalled stroller fans were sold at Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024.

The recalled stroller fans had three speeds, adjustable tripod legs, and a rechargeable USB port. The lot number N8K10X and model number 25138 are printed on a white label on the back center of the fan.

Luv n’ care is urging customers to immediately stop using the stroller fan and contact the company for information on how to return it for a free replacement. For more information, visit the recall website at https://us.nuby.com/pages/fanrecall.

Source: Luv n’ care Recalls Nuby Stroller Fans Due to Laceration Injury Hazard