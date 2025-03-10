DR Power Recalls Tow-Behind Field & Brush Mowers

DR Power Equipment recalled about 890 Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mowers due to a risk of laceration injuries.

No injuries were reported, but there were 10 reports of blade carrier detachments.

The problem is that the blade carrier spindle bolt can become loose, causing the blade assembly to detach when the mower is being used.

The recall involves DR Power® Tow Behind Field and Brush Mowers, which are black and orange. Only mowers manufactured between April 1, 2024, and August 20, 2024, are included in this recall.

The recalled model numbers include TB21044BEN, TB23244BEN, TB25344BEN, and TB27052BEN. You can find the model and serial numbers on a white label on the front frame of the mower.

They were sold nationwide and online at drpower.com from April 2024 through October 2024 for between $3,000 and $5,000.

DR Power is urging customers to immediately stop using these tow-behind field and brush mowers. Customers should contact DR Power to schedule a free repair of the blade assembly at the dealer location.

