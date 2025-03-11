Black Diamond Recalls Avalanche Transceivers for Safety Risk

Black Diamond Equipment has recalled about 1,660 BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers that can malfunction and fail to work in an emergency.

The problem is that a metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. This poses a life-threatening safety risk:

“If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.”

No injuries were reported, but Black Diamond said it received 6 reports of the switch mechanism malfunctioning due to corrosion.

The recalled avalanche transceivers were sold from May 2021 through February 2025 at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online.

Black Diamond is urging customers to immediately stop using the recalled avalanche transceivers and contact the company for a full refund, a replacement transceiver, or a free repair.

Customers should visit the recall website at https://warranty.bdel.com/beaconRecall2025/StepOne to participate in the recall.

Source: Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications; Risk of Serious Injury or Death