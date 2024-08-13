Kenny's Farmhouse Recalls St. Jerome Cheese for Listeria Risk

The Kentucky-based company Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese has recalled a batch of St. Jerome cheese that may be be contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses were reported, but a routine test by the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a package of St. Jerome cheese.

The recall involves St. Jerome cheese, batch 231129.

The cheese was distributed via wholesale customers, retail storefront, and through Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese website.

It was distributed in two sizes: an 8-oz. wedge in a clear plastic package, and a full 15-pound wheel of cheese in a clear plastic package, marked with a logo label and a sticker with ingredients.

The batch number 231129 can be found on a white label on the side.

Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese said it has suspended production of the product while the source of contamination is being investigated.

Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it. For more information, contact the company at 1-270-434-4124 or email kenny@kennyscheese.com from Monday through Friday, 8:00AM-4:00PM.

Source: Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese Recalls St. Jerome Cheese Lot: 231129 Because of Possible Health Risk