Health officials have reported a third death and an additional 10 people were hospitalized after being infected with Listeria from Boar’s Head deli meat products.

As of August 8, Boar’s Head products have been linked to 43 illnesses in 13 states, including 3 people who died in Virginia, Illinois, and New Jersey, according to the CDC Outbreak Investigation.

One of the victims was a pregnant woman who “nearly lost her unborn child” when she was infected with Listeria at 36 weeks pregnant, according to a lawsuit against Boar’s Head.

The recalls have also expanded to other products that may have been cross-contaminated by Boar’s Head products.

On July 30, Stop & Shop announced that it had discarded all open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area or on equipment with the recalled Boar’s Head products.

“In an abundance of caution, due to the risk of cross contamination, Stop & Shop is also encouraging customers who purchased any in-store sliced deli meats and cheese products prior to July 30 to discard it due to the risk of cross contamination.”

Any deli item purchased before July 30 is eligible for a full refund, according to Stop & Shop.

