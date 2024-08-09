Perrigo has recalled about 16,500 cans of H-E-B and CVS store-brand infant formula due to high levels of Vitamin D.

No injuries were reported, but the recalled baby formula could potentially cause health problems.

The recall involves store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder that was shipped after February 2024.

The baby formula was shipped to H-E-B grocery stores in Texas after February 2, 2024. The lot codes are T11LMXC – USE BY 11NOV2025 and also T09LMXC – USE BY 09NOV2025.

The baby formula was also shipped to CVS after February 6, 2024 in Texas, Florida, California, South Carolina, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Missouri. The lot code is T11LMYC – USE BY 11NOV2025.

Perrigo warned that “consumption of the recalled product could result in health complications,” but this is only likely for a “small subset of physiologically vulnerable infants (e.g., impaired renal function).”

“For the vast majority of infants, short-term consumption of the affected lot codes is unlikely to cause adverse health implications.”

Perrigo issued the recall after consulting with the FDA when the company found elevated levels of Vitamin D during routine tests.

Source: Perrigo Issues Voluntary Recall of One Batch of Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder Due to Elevated Levels of Vitamin D

