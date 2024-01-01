1.1 Million Samsung Ranges Recalled After 250 Fires Reported

Samsung has recalled approximately 1.1 million slide-in electric ranges that were sold since 2013 due to a serious fire hazard.

Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can turn on through accidental contact by people or pets, which poses a fire hazard if flammable objects are left on top of the range.

Samsung said it received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by people, children, or pets since 2013.

These ranges have been linked to around 250 fires, including 18 fires that caused extensive property damage. No human deaths were reported, but at least 40 people were injured, and 7 fires killed pets.

The recalled electric ranges were sold nationwide at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, other stores and online from May 2013 through August 2024.

The recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with model numbers listed on the recall website: https://www.samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit/, where you can request free knob locks or covers.

Samsung urges customers who use the recalled ranges without knob-locks or covers to keep children and pets away from the knobs, check the knobs to make sure they are off before going to bed or leaving the home, and never leave objects on the range when it is not in use.

Source: Samsung Recalls Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard