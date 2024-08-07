2,700 Baby Swings Recalled for Deadly Suffocation Hazard

A manufacturer based in China has recalled about 2,700 infant swings that pose deadly safety hazards for babies.

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed or designed for sleep, but they have an incline angle greater than 10º in violation of federal safety regulations, according to safety officials.

The remote control for the swings also has a coin-cell button battery, which could be deadly if swallowed, but there are no warning labels, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves Papablic Archie Infant Swings with model number PAPABLIC61A and batch numbers PF2106C01 and PF2301C01.

These swings are gray with three hanging plush toys, including a star, moon and a koala bear, and come with an electronic remote control.

They were sold online at Amazon.com and Papablic.com from July 2023 through April 2024 for about $150.

The manufacturer is urging customers to stop using the recalled swings and contact the company for instructions on how to submit proof of destruction of the swing in order to receive a full refund.

Source: Papablic Infant Swings Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violations of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Imported by Shenzhen Two Pony