A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against the Florida-based Boar’s Head Provisions Co. after a major deli meat recall.

The lawsuit was filed after Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat nationwide.

The recall was announced after a sample of Boar’s Head Liverwurst tested positive for the same strain of Listeria that caused a deadly outbreak of food poisoning, with 34 people infected in 13 states, including 2 people who died.

The plaintiff, Rita J. T., is a woman from Queens County, New York, who bought and used Boar’s Head deli meat products that possibly contained Listeria monocytogenes during the outbreak.

She specifically claims that she purchased Boar’s Head Ham at a Shop Rite store in New York for approximately $11.54. He lawsuit alleges that the products she received “were worthless because they possibly contained Listeria monocytogenes.”

Her lawsuit claims that the recall from Boar’s Head will reach “very few people” and will benefit “very few of the customers,” many of whom likely threw out the contaminated deli meat rather than seek a refund.

The class action is the second lawsuit filed against Boar’s Head after the recall. The first lawsuit was filed by a woman from Missouri who claims that she “became deadly ill and was hospitalized” after eating Boar’s Head Liverwurst in June 2024.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed on August 1, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York — Case Number 1:24-cv-05405.

Source: Boar’s Head Faces Putative Class Action Over Listeria Recall