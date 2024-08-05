Lunds & Byerlys Guacamole Recalled for Listeria Risk

The Minneapolis-based company Metro Produce Distributors has recalled all Lunds & Byerlys fresh guacamole with a use-by date of August 2, 2024.

No illnesses were reported, but the guacamole may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that causes food poisoning.

The recall was announced after a routine sample by the company revealed that the finished guacamole products could potentially contain Listeria.

The recall involves multiple flavors of guacamole , including Fresh Guacamole, Fresh Smokin’ Guacamole, Fresh Spicy Guacamole, Pico de Gallo/Guacamole Tray, and Deli Guacamole.

These products were sold at Lunds & Byerlys stores located throughout the Twin Cities area and St. Cloud, Minnesota, as well as select “Taco Mas” food bars between July 27 and July 31, 2024.

The guacamole was sold in clear plastic containers with sizes ranging from 14-ounces to 56-ounce trays.

Customers who bought guacamole with a use-by date of August 2, 2024 are urged to destroy the products or return them to any Lunds & Byerlys store for a full refund.

Source: Metro Produce Distributors Inc. Recalls Fresh Guacamole Because of Possible Health Risk