Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Recalled for Brake Failure Risk

DGL Group has recalled about 4,200 e-scooters because the brakes can fail, posing serious crash and injury hazards to riders.

There were 22 reports of the e-scooter’s brakes failing, which resulted in 7 people suffering injuries such as cuts, scrapes, bruises, a dislocated shoulder, fractured teeth, lacerations, and strains.

The recall involves Hover-1 Dynamo Scooters with serial numbers DMO-BLK-WY-2109-21729-XXXX. Only scooters with the letters “WY” as the 7th and 8th letter in the serial number are being recalled. The serial number is on a white label on the bottom of the scooter.

The e-scooters were sold exclusively online at Walmart.com from November 2021 through July 2022 for about $200.

For more information on how to get a refund, visit the recall website at https://www.hover-1.com/pages/dynamo_recall.

Source: DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com