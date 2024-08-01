Boar’s Head has expanded a recall to include another 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat deli meat products.

Laboratory tests confirmed that a sample of liverwurst collected from a retail store in Maryland tested positive for the same strain of Listeria that is linked to a deadly outbreak of food poisoning.

The expanded recall includes 71 products that were produced between May 10, 2024 and July 29, 2024, and sold at retailers nationwide under the brand-names Boar’s Head and Old Country.

As of July 30, 2024, health officials have identified 34 sick people in 13 states, including 33 people who were hospitalized and 2 deaths, according to the CDC Safety Alert.

Listeria infections are particularly harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems.

Boar’s Head recalled all deli products, including pre-packaged deli products, in shelf life from this establishment. Look for “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The liverwurst product that tested positive for Listeria is Boar’s Head Strassburger Liverwurst made in Virginia, which was sold in 5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weights sliced in retail delis.

Health officials warn that deli products — especially those sliced or prepared at the deli — can be contaminated with Listeria. The bacteria spreads easily on deli equipment, surfaces, and hands.

Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill Listeria on deli meat. The meat must be heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot. Let it cool before you eat it.

Source: Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Expands Recall for Ready-To-Eat Meat and Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination