The diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy have been linked to NAION, an eye problem that can lead to blindness, according to a recent study.

The problem is essentially an “eye stroke” of the optic nerve that can cause vision loss and blindness. NAION typically causes sudden vision loss in one eye, and in severe cases, it can lead to blindness.

NAION is technically called Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), and it develops from insufficient blood-flow to the optic nerve.

In July 2024, an observational study reported a potential link between GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and a higher risk of NAION.

The study was published by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear who analyzed data from a registry of patients at their institution.

Out of 710 patients with type-2 diabetes, there were 17 cases of NAION in patients who were taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, compared to just 6 cases of NAION on patients who were not taking semaglutide.

The researchers estimated a 4.28-times greater risk of developing NAION in patients who were prescribed semaglutide, according to the study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

The study is observational, which means it does not prove that Ozempic and Wegovy actually cause NAION. Instead, the researchers concluded that the “findings suggest an association between semaglutide and NAION. As this was an observational study, future study is required to assess causality.”

Source: Study links Ozempic to higher risk of eye condition that can cause vision loss

